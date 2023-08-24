The first episode of Ahsoka, the new Star Wars series starring Rosario Dawson on Disney+, features a new song sung by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties. The hard-rockin’ “Igyah Kah” appears during a chase scene featuring Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The impression given by the scene is that this is the song Wren is blasting in her headphones while blazing down the road on her speed bike. It definitely scans as motorcycle music.

Kevin Kiner, Ludwig Göransson, Deana Kiner, and Noah Gorelick composed “Igyah Kah.” Tudzin told Pitchfork that she got involved like so: “Star Wars composer Deana Kiner has been a friend and collaborator for years, and when she reached out about grabbing some vocals for a TOP SECRET Star Wars project she composed the score for, I was game! I was of course excited to help, but when I knew the cue was all about going full-gremlin mode, I knew I could crush it for her! Honored to be a part of such a special universe.”

Watch the scene below. The music kicks in at about the 1:20 mark of the clip.