Life In Vacuum – “Lately”

New Music August 25, 2023 8:08 AM By Chris DeVille

The Ukraine-founded, Toronto-based band Life In Vacuum released their noisy and aggressive album Lost back in April. Today they’re back with a B-side from those sessions. “Lately,” which arrives with a video by Andy Friesen, is a rangy punk track in the Hot Snakes mold. It moves quickly and packs a discordant punch, and you can hear it below, where you’ll also find their September tour dates with Pile.

TOUR DATES:
09/08 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
09/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/10 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

“Lately” is out now on Born Losers.

