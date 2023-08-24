Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

Scooter Braun, one of the most powerful managers in the music industry, seems to be hemorrhaging famous clients. Reports this week indicated that Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel had all parted ways with Braun, not long after J Balvin also cut ties with him. Now the Associated Press confirms that Carly Rae Jepsen is part of the mass exodus, as are BabyJake and Asher Roth.

One artist whose rep confirmed to the AP that they are still working with Braun is Ava Max. Meanwhile Billboard reports that Justin Bieber, who Braun famously discovered on YouTube, would have a difficult time disentangling himself from Braun because their contract runs through 2027. So if Bieber does want to jump ship — which he has thus far denied — doing so might be messy.

We still don’t know why this is happening, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating about misbehavior on Braun’s part while others point to his new focus as CEO of Hybe America. Hopefully all will be revealed eventually.

