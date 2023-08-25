It’s a big week for Alex Lahey. In addition to teaming up with Ben Lee on a new-old song, “CUTE INDIE GIRLS,” Lahey has stopped by Australian radio station triple j for a “Like A Version” cover song. Lahey chose the TikTok-trendy “Make Your Own Kind Of Music,” which Cass Elliot (also known as Mama Cass) released in 1969.

“I was having a really hard time deciding what song to do,” Lahey shared in the interview portion. “And, as I’ve found in the past, I think the song kind of presents itself over time. I went to the cinema and they rolled a trailer for the new Barbie film, and in the trailer they use this song. Every now and then it just kind of like pops up in the zeitgeist.”

Watch Lahey perform “Make Your Own Kind Of Music” below.