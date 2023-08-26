Miguel Performs While Suspended From Hooks In His Skin

Miguel has steadily been plotting the follow-up to his 2017 album War & Leisure. This past spring, the R&B artiste released new single “Give It To Me,” and a few weeks ago he shared “Number 9” featuring Lil Yachty. Just last week, he joined Jessie Reyez on “Jeans.” On Friday, Miguel, whose forthcoming new project is called Viscera, led the invite-only “The Viscera Experience” at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, where he shared new music from the album. While performing “Number 9,” Miguel was suspended midair through temporary back piercings. How very Hellraiser of him.

It’s worth noting that artists have been doing body suspension as part of the live experience for years. Jane’s Addiction have had women doing this onstage, and Dave Navarro himself has also done it.

“Warming up thinking about life,” Miguel wrote in an Instagram post prior to “The Viscera Experience.” “Feel like all the work I’ve done in the last five years been leading up to this Friday and Saturday . I want you there if you can be.” He added on Twitter: “What is your relationship to change ? I’ll be exploring the violent and beautiful nature of change LIVE tonight with never before seen or heard performance art.”

