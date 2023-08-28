Stream Seoul Hardcore Punk Band Slant’s Fast And Furious New Three-Song Demo

New Music August 28, 2023 10:14 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Seoul Hardcore Punk Band Slant’s Fast And Furious New Three-Song Demo

New Music August 28, 2023 10:14 AM By Tom Breihan

Very few bands on the planet make revved-up, anthemic old-school hardcore punk as well as Seoul’s Slant. Slant’s style is fast and frantic, but it’s also catchy. The riffs hit hard, and bandleader Yeji has one of the best rabid-weasel screams out there. In 2021, Slant released their full-length debut 1집, and it was one of my favorite hardcore albums of the year. Now, Slant have followed that EP with an absolutely stomp-ass three-song demo.

Slant are apparently gearing up for a Japanese tour, so they’ve dropped three new songs full of fired-up garage-rock guitar heroics and full-bore fury. A few moments on the new demo are more rock ‘n’ roll than pure moshpit fuel, but they’re the kind of rock ‘n’ roll that can work as full-on moshpit fuel. If you like Restraining Order, then you will probably like this, too. If you haven’t heard Restraining Order but you have any love in your heart for early-’80s hardcore, then you should listen to this and to Restraining Order. Stream the demo below.

Demo 2023 is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100

6 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Alice Cooper

6 days ago 0

Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest