Next month, the great Ohio roots-rock singer-songwriter Lydia Loveless will release her new album Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, a chronicle of a difficult breakup. We’ve already posted the early singles “Toothache” and “Runaway,” and now Loveless has followed them with the new track “Sex And Money.”

“Sex And Money” is a midtempo rocker about trying to become famous while dealing with the constant reality that you are broke as a joke: “All I think about is sex and money/ I don’t care how I get there, I just wanna be somebody.” For the video, director Katie Harriman puts Lydia Loveless in a TRL-style vision of a deeply unglamorous career situation. Here’s what Loveless says about the song:

This one was written at an Airbnb in Austin on some late tour night where there’s a bottle and a guitar and everyone’s giggly. I’ve tried really hard to not write songs about “the lifestyle of a road dog,” but this one’s a little more self-deprecation than anything. I’m a horrible hopeless romantic and I will literally just sit in the back of the van and daydream that my crush shows up with flowers and sweeps me off my feet at a random show. My poor long-suffering band, hahaha.

Check out the “Sex And Money” video below.

Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again is out 9/22 on Bloodshot.