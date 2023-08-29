Armand Hammer, the reigning kings of prestige dystopian avant-rap, announced their new album We Buy Diabetic Test Strips via postcards to fans and kicked the rollout into high gear with the Pink Siifu collab “Trauma Mic.” Today billy woods and Elucid are back with a second single from the album. It boasts the on-brand title “Woke Up And Asked Siri How I’m Gonna Die” and was produced by their likeminded peer JPEGMAFIA, who’s been making beats for the duo since before they were indie-famous.

A word from billy woods:

I think that every project I worked on, you are kinda waiting to make your first track that is more than the sum of its parts. Because some tracks have a dope verse and a really good beat and a great hook, and the song is really dope and that’s cool. That’s a win, for sure, but there are other songs out there. The ones where all the parts swirl in a unique orbit, building upon each other and all of a sudden the whole thing is floating. Alchemy. Base metals turn to gold, etc. That’s really the moment I’m always waiting for when I start on a new creative journey. That unmistakable signpost. On We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, there were more than a few such moments, but this was the very first one. One take and it was like, yeah that’s it.

Listen below.

We Buy Diabetic Test Strips is out 9/29 via Fat Possum.