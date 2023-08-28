Eminem Wants Vivek Ramaswamy To Stop Using His Music

The buzziest Republican presidential candidate of the moment is Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur from Columbus who became the focal point of last week’s debate — largely because all the other candidates present seemed to loathe him and his far-right populist platform, especially his foreign policy takes. If you’ve learned much about Ramaswamy so far, you know he used to be a libertarian rapper in college, and he has continued that interest in hip-hop by featuring Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on the campaign trail, even rapping along to part of it at the Iowa State Fair.

Eminem, a prominent critic of Donald Trump, is of course not thrilled about this self-styled Trump successor using his music. As TMZ reports, last week Eminem filed a complaint with the performance rights organization BMI objecting to Ramaswamy’s use of his music. Per the report, BMI promptly passed along a cease-and-desist letter to Ramaswamy’s campaign lawyer. So where rapping along with “Lose Yourself” is concerned, maybe Vivek really did have only one shot?