Eminem Wants Vivek Ramaswamy To Stop Using His Music

Win McNamee/Getty Images

News August 28, 2023 5:24 PM By Chris DeVille

Eminem Wants Vivek Ramaswamy To Stop Using His Music

Win McNamee/Getty Images

News August 28, 2023 5:24 PM By Chris DeVille

The buzziest Republican presidential candidate of the moment is Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur from Columbus who became the focal point of last week’s debate — largely because all the other candidates present seemed to loathe him and his far-right populist platform, especially his foreign policy takes. If you’ve learned much about Ramaswamy so far, you know he used to be a libertarian rapper in college, and he has continued that interest in hip-hop by featuring Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on the campaign trail, even rapping along to part of it at the Iowa State Fair.

Eminem, a prominent critic of Donald Trump, is of course not thrilled about this self-styled Trump successor using his music. As TMZ reports, last week Eminem filed a complaint with the performance rights organization BMI objecting to Ramaswamy’s use of his music. Per the report, BMI promptly passed along a cease-and-desist letter to Ramaswamy’s campaign lawyer. So where rapping along with “Lose Yourself” is concerned, maybe Vivek really did have only one shot?

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100

6 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Alice Cooper

6 days ago 0

Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

5 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest