Earlier this year, Baltimore hardcore legends Trapped Under Ice made a grand return, playing a series of shows that culminated with a monster headlining set at LA’s Sound And Fury fest. Now, frontman Justice Tripp has returned to his other gig as the leader of the shape-shifting Angel Du$t, a band that switches up sounds at will. Tripp has had to put together a whole new Angel Du$t lineup, since most of his former bandmates are busy touring the world in Turnstile, and now the group’s new album Brand New Soul is almost ready to come out. We’ve posted the early tracks “Very Aggressive,” “Love Slam,” “Space Jam,” and “Racecar.” Now, they’ve dropped one last song before the LP’s release.

The new track “Born 2 Run” is not a Bruce Springsteen cover. Instead, it’s a shimmering, jangling indie-pop jam with a bit of Grateful Dead-style guitar, propulsive dance-pop percussion, and a synthy breakdown that doesn’t go anywhere you might expect. Angel Du$t continue to do things their own way, and “Born 2 Run” honestly doesn’t sound much like anything else that they’ve done before. Even among the other singles from the new album, this one is a left turn.

For this track, Angel Du$t got some help. Mary Jane Dunphe, the band’s Pop Wig labelmate and future tourmate, adds guest vocals. (Dunphe just released her solo debut Stage Of Love last week. It’s really good.) Turnstile’s Daniel Fang and Pat McCrory, both past members of Angel Du$t, also contribute. Check the song out below.

Brand New Soul is out 9/9 on Pop Wig. Pre-order it here, and check out our recent feature on Angel Du$t here.