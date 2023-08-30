The comments section has been clamoring for a new Helena Deland album for some time now, and Deland has delivered. The Montreal-based singer-songwriter will return in October with Goodnight Summerland, which she co-produced with Sam Evian. It includes the previously released singles “Swimmer” and “Spring Bug” plus today’s offering “Bright Green Vibrant Gray,” a somber and stately acoustic glide born from powerful grief.

Deland explains:

I wrote “Bright Green Vibrant Gray” shortly after losing my mother. On the scale of our human lives, we might recognize the watershed moments, but there is no telling how deeply or subtly they affect us. Lyrically, the song is interested in contrasts – the immediacy and acuity of a nascent romance in the context of larger forces such as geological time. I was interested in contextualizing an encounter between two people within nature’s humbling and overwhelming scale, which outlasts and ultimately subsumes any smaller and human-scale experiences within it. In discovering another person, there is a heightened awareness, a life-affirming purposefulness. It is akin to creative inspiration; the painter in the video whose work holds such power and immediate force to her ultimately wonders where her work will end up after she’s gone.