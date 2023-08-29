Mitski Announces Music & Film Double Features For New Album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We

This new Mitski album is coming fast, and it’s coming with some fun multimedia events.

On Thursday, Sept. 7 — eight days before the release of The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We — Mitski has scheduled an assortment of “music & film double features” at movie theaters around the world. At these events, fans can hear the new LP in full, followed by a screening of a movie selected by Mitski. The cities include Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London, Sydney, and Melbourne. Depending on your city, the album will be paired with either Days Of Heaven (dir. Terrence Malick, 1978), Desert Hearts (dir. Donna Deitch, 1986), Drugstore Cowboy (dir. Gus Van Sant, 1989), or La Strada (dir. Federico Fellini, 1954).

A week later — on Sept. 14 in Tokyo, the eve of Inhospitable’s release — a full playback of the album will be accompanied by images of the night sky at Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya. A press release specifies, regarding all these events: “Please note — this is not a performance, and Mitski will not be in attendance.”

SEPT. 7 MUSIC & FILM DOUBLE FEATURES:

Chicago, IL @ Davis Theater [Drugstore Cowboy]

Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre [La Strada]

Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios Fairfax [Days Of Heaven]

Nashville, TN @ Belcourt Theatre [Drugstore Cowboy]

New York, NY @ Village East by Angelika [Desert Hearts]

London, UK @ Everyman Screen on the Green [Desert Hearts]

Sydney, AU @ Ritz Cinemas [Days Of Heaven]

Melbourne, AU @ Lido Cinemas [Days Of Heaven]

SEPT. 14 PLANETARIUM EVENT:

Tokyo, JP @ Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya

You’ve heard the new songs, right? They’re so good, right?