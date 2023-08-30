A few months ago, the indie rock minimalist Lael Neale released Star Eaters Delight, her striking and impressive new album. Today, she’s got a new song called “I’ll Be Your Star.” It comes from the Star Eaters Delight sessions, and Neale recorded it with that album’s producer, Entrance’s Guy Blakeslee.

On “I’ll Be Your Star,” Lael Naele sounds calm and unflappable. She sings about trying to bring a little fantasy into someone’s life over echo-drenched shakers, sighing organs, and twangy guitars. In the song’s video, which Neale directed herself, she plays a buttoned-up elementary-school teacher who becomes something else when she’s onstage. Check it out below.

“I’ll Be Your Star” and Star Eaters Delight are both out now on Sub Pop.