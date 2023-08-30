Milwaukee’s Snag and Indiana’s Coma Regalia are two of the most exciting bands on the thriving DIY screamo underground. Snag left a deep impression with their 2021 album Death Doula, and they followed it this year with the convulsive protest song “Invasive Species (Cop City).” The prolific Coma Regalia released their album Il Evectes at the very end of 2022, and they had a song on Touché Amoré leader Jeremy Bolm’s massive screamo compilation Balladeers, Redefined earlier this year. Now, the two bands are coming together on a forthcoming split LP.

Both Snag and Coma Regalia contributed five songs apiece to their new split album. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Snag have shared a video for “On The Human Condition,” one of the songs from their side of the record. It’s a huge, clangorous, passionate track with tingly Slint-style giutar stuff and a ferocious bottom-end churn. It’s pretty amazing how these guys make frantic basement music sound epic and majestic. Snag directed their own video for “On The Human Condition,” and it follows someone who’s trying to find a moment of basement-show deliverance in the midst of societal collapse. Check it out below.

The Snag/Coma Regalia split LP is out 10/6 on Middle-Man Records. Pre-order it here.