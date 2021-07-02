Snag’s New Album Death Doula Channels Climate Anxiety Into Searing Screamo With A Pop Twist

New Music July 2, 2021 11:36 AM By Chris DeVille

Snag say their music is inspired by climate anxiety, and yeah, their new Death Doula certainly sounds like the world coming to an end. The Milwaukee band plays a chaotic but loosely poppy form of screamo, usually harsh and bombastic but littered with melody. Early single “Heirloom” even sounds like it has some orchestral drama working for it, while my colleague Tom Breihan pointed out that “the guitars slash and twinkle at the same time” on opener “Jar Spell.”

The album is out today, and the rest of it delivers similar thrills. Central interlude “Next Morning” is the kind of solemnly pretty brass instrumental you’d expect to hear on a mid-aughts release by Beirut or Sufjan Stevens, yet it leads into the hellishly aggressive “Weathervane.” It’s an album that constantly shifts shape and never holds back, even when not holding back means going soft for a moment between frantic outbursts. If your interest is piqued, stream all of Death Doula below.

