Greg Mendez – “Lining The Sheets”

Veronica Mendez

New Music September 1, 2023 11:55 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Greg Mendez – “Lining The Sheets”

Veronica Mendez

New Music September 1, 2023 11:55 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Back in May, prolific Philadelphia singer-songwriter Greg Mendez released a self-titled album featuring the singles “Goodbye / Trouble,” “Maria,” “Best Behavior,” and “Hoping You’re Doing Okay.” This fall and winter, he’s set to play around the east coast in cities like Boston, Brooklyn, St. Louis, and Atlanta. Now, Mendez is sharing the delicate “Lining The Sheets,” which is an outtake from Greg Mendez.

In addition to being an outtake from Mendez’s self-titled, “Lining The Sheets” is part of Big Hug Records’ just-released Volume One compilation. All proceeds from Big Hug Records Volume One will go to Lambda Legal, an American civil rights organization that focuses on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities as well as people living with HIV/AIDS through impact litigation, societal education, and public policy work.

Listen to “Lining The Sheets” below.

TOUR DATES:
10/10 – Washington DC @ The Atlantis *
10/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise *
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
10/14 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads ^
11/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ~
02/08 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Theatre +
02/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Duck Hill Room +
02/10 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records +
02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) +
02/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (back room) +
02/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel +
02/16 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony +
02/17 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake +

* supporting Drop Nineteens
^ supporting Tigers Jaw & Another Michael
~ supporting Sun June & Runnner
+ supporting Squirrel Flower

Related

Greg Mendez Got Clean, Honed His Craft, And Made The Best Album Of His Life
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Katy Kirby – “Cubic Zirconia”

4 days ago 0

Doja Cat And Chaver Have A Fountains Of Wayne/Flamingoes Situation Happening With Their New Albums

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Gave Post Malone Song Lyrics But Revoked Them When He Took Too Long To Record

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest