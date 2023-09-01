Back in May, prolific Philadelphia singer-songwriter Greg Mendez released a self-titled album featuring the singles “Goodbye / Trouble,” “Maria,” “Best Behavior,” and “Hoping You’re Doing Okay.” This fall and winter, he’s set to play around the east coast in cities like Boston, Brooklyn, St. Louis, and Atlanta. Now, Mendez is sharing the delicate “Lining The Sheets,” which is an outtake from Greg Mendez.

In addition to being an outtake from Mendez’s self-titled, “Lining The Sheets” is part of Big Hug Records’ just-released Volume One compilation. All proceeds from Big Hug Records Volume One will go to Lambda Legal, an American civil rights organization that focuses on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities as well as people living with HIV/AIDS through impact litigation, societal education, and public policy work.

Listen to “Lining The Sheets” below.

<a href="https://bighug-records.bandcamp.com/album/big-hug-volume-one">Big Hug Volume One by Greg Mendez</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Washington DC @ The Atlantis *

10/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise *

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

10/14 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads ^

11/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ~

02/08 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Theatre +

02/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Duck Hill Room +

02/10 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records +

02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) +

02/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (back room) +

02/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel +

02/16 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony +

02/17 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake +

* supporting Drop Nineteens

^ supporting Tigers Jaw & Another Michael

~ supporting Sun June & Runnner

+ supporting Squirrel Flower