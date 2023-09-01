Hear The Veldt’s Previously Unreleased Elizabeth Fraser Collab “Aurora Borealis” From Lost 1989 Debut

The twin brothers Daniel and Danny Chavis started their band the Veldt in Raleigh in 1986, and they’ve been making soul-inflected shoegaze ever since. For a little while, they relocated to New York and changed their name to Apollo Heights, but they’ve been the Veldt for most of that time. They’re still at it; last year, we posted their impressive cover of the Impressions’ “Check Out Your Mind.” In 1989, the band recorded a debut album that never came out. Now, they’re getting ready to release that album on their own, and they’ve just shared a track that features vocals from the great Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser.

Cocteau Twins member Robin Guthrie was an early champion of the Veldt, and he produced what would’ve been their debut album. Capitol Records, the Veldt’s label, shelved the album, which was set to be called Marigolds. (The Veldt later used that title for a 1992 EP, but it’s a different record.) Now, the Veldt are getting ready to release that album under the title Illuminated 1989; Robin Guthrie remastered the record this year.

The song “Aurora Borealis” features vocals from Elizabeth Fraser, who just turned 60 this week. She’s buried pretty deep in the background, near the end of the track, but it’s a cool song, a chiming and churning piece of prime first-wave American shoegaze. The members of the Veldt have made a new video for the song, with their older selves lip-syncing it. Daniel Chavis says, “This song is about my brother’s love for his newborn daughter, written out of high school and dug out around the time the band had started to get noticed. We had written so many, but it was one of the newest pieces that we had begun experimenting. This would signal our departure from being a band that made people dance to a band that made people confused.” Below, check out “Aurora Borealis” and “The Everlasting Gobstopper,” another of the songs from that lost album.