Watch Counting Crows Cover Taylor Swift In Las Vegas
Counting Crows covered Taylor Swift’s folklore track “The 1” during their show at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In an interview a few months ago, Adam Duritz talked about his newfound appreciation for Swift after seeing her Eras Tour live. “For the last few weeks, I’ve honestly been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift,” he said. “I was a big fan of her first couple records, but I hadn’t listened too much since then. My girlfriend is a really huge fan, though, and I got us all tickets to see the show.”
“We went with Chris Carabba [of Dashboard Confessional] and and Immer [Counting Crows guitar player],” Duritz continued. “I researched all of Taylor’s records before that and really flipped out on how much I enjoyed them — I was really knocked out by a lot of the music. So I’ve kind of been obsessing over her for the last two or three weeks.”
Watch below.