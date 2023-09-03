Counting Crows covered Taylor Swift’s folklore track “The 1” during their show at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In an interview a few months ago, Adam Duritz talked about his newfound appreciation for Swift after seeing her Eras Tour live. “For the last few weeks, I’ve honestly been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift,” he said. “I was a big fan of her first couple records, but I hadn’t listened too much since then. My girlfriend is a really huge fan, though, and I got us all tickets to see the show.”

“We went with Chris Carabba [of Dashboard Confessional] and and Immer [Counting Crows guitar player],” Duritz continued. “I researched all of Taylor’s records before that and really flipped out on how much I enjoyed them — I was really knocked out by a lot of the music. So I’ve kind of been obsessing over her for the last two or three weeks.”

Watch below.