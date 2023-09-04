Electric Zoo Chaos: Sunday Gates Closed Early After Friday Canceled And Saturday Delayed

Sounds like Electric Zoo was an absolute shitshow this year. The annual EDM extravaganza on Randall’s Island in NYC was beset by major production difficulties all throughout Labor Day weekend, resulting in cancellations, delays, overcrowding, and an early shutdown.

It started Friday, when the first day of EZoo was canceled entirely because the main stage wasn’t fully built yet. Saturday, gates opened two hours later than scheduled, and the stage still wasn’t completed. Sunday, after people waited in line for hours to get in, the festival reached capacity and stopped admitting ticketholders at 6:30PM; people responded by charging the gates, while those inside the festival struggled to exit.

“It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday cancelation, we have reached our venue’s capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday,” the festival posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today. If you are on your way or were planning to come later, we kindly ask that you refrain from coming to the festival site.” A later update notes, “Everyone who was denied entry today will be issued a full refund,” then urges people to take the ferry away from the island even if they didn’t have tickets.

Below, check out some disappointed social media posts from people who were there, as well as some humiliating dispatches from the official EZoo account.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT82dFmDj/

Doors opened 5 hours ago and this is the entrance at #electriczoo #ezoo pic.twitter.com/l3QjtgFDTb — DREAM // Layne ↑% (@lshirley30) September 3, 2023

Hundreds (thousands?) of people have rushed the @ElectricZooNY gates after being told that the festival had reached its capacity on the final night, and valid ticket holders would no longer be granted entry. pic.twitter.com/uJJ8XWIV1y — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) September 3, 2023

Dear Electric Zoo Family, First and foremost, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and understanding in the face of yesterday's unexpected challenges. Your patience and dedication mean the world to us, and we cannot thank you enough for being… pic.twitter.com/n5SeRZsbYY — Electric Zoo Festival (@ElectricZooNY) September 2, 2023

** THIS ONLY APPLIES IF YOU ARE NOT ON RANDALL’S ISLAND CURRENTLY ** — Electric Zoo Festival (@ElectricZooNY) September 3, 2023

Everyone who was denied entry today will be issued a full refund If you’ve taken the ferry, they will remain running and will safely transport you from the island Buses will also remain running to transport you off of the island — Electric Zoo Festival (@ElectricZooNY) September 3, 2023