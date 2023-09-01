Electric Zoo Day 1 Canceled Hours Before Opening

Electric Zoo, the longstanding New York festival centered on electronic dance music, was all set to kick off its annual Labor Day weekend festivities at Randall’s Island Park today. But hours before the gates were to open, the fest has canceled its first day, citing supply chain issues that prevented workers from assembling the main stage in time. The Chainsmokers, the Blessed Madonna, Griz, and Madeon were among the artists on the Friday schedule.

Festival management writes:

Dear Electric Zoo Family,

It is with a broken heart that we deeply regret to inform you that, despite our tireless efforts and round-the-clock commitment, we have made the painful decision to cancel the first day of Electric Zoo.

This year has presented unparalleled challenges for everyone. The global supply chain disruptions have impacted industries worldwide, and, sadly, our beloved festival has not been immune. These unexpected delays have prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1.

We know how much today meant to all of you, and seeing your excitement made it all the more special for us. Sharing this tough news is honestly heartbreaking. We feel the weight of the disappointment and frustration, and we’re so sorry to let our Electric Zoo family down.

We will be providing a full refund for your Friday ticket. For those who hold multiple-day tickets, you will receive credit for one of the days. Similarly, all Friday ferry and bus ticket holders will receive a full refund, and those with multiple-day transport tickets will receive a refund equivalent to the amount of one day. We will ensure this process is as seamless and prompt as possible.

On a brighter note, Saturday and Sunday are set to be truly magical. Starting from 1pm on both days, we look forward to uniting with all of you to celebrate life and music, and dance through the sunset with the iconic backdrop of the New York skyline, right in the heart of New York City. Let’s come together, stronger than before, to create moments that will be etched in our memories forever.

While words cannot fully express the depth of our remorse about Day 1, please know that this decision was not made lightly. Your safety and experience are always paramount, and we did not want to compromise the quality and integrity of the event you truly deserve.

We ask for your forgiveness and understanding during this challenging time. We are profoundly sorry for all the inconvenience and disappointment this will cause. Your unwavering support has always been the backbone of Electric Zoo, and we pledge to make the remaining days of the festival an unforgettable experience.