Watch Tinashe Debut New Song “Tightrope” On GMA

News September 4, 2023 2:05 PM By Chris DeVille

Tinashe has been in rollout mode lately, releasing the quite nice singles “Talk Nice To Me” and “Needs” ahead of new project BB/ANG3L, which drops at the end of this week. Today she took to the Good Morning America stage to debut another new track. “Tightrope” shares its title with Janelle Monáe but — with its wispy vocal and frenetic drum ‘n’ bass beat — has more in common with PinkPantheress, one of the most influential artists of the moment. Watch Tinashe perform her stab at that style below.

BB/ANG3L is out 9/8.

