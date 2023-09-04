Watch Tinashe Debut New Song “Tightrope” On GMA

Tinashe has been in rollout mode lately, releasing the quite nice singles “Talk Nice To Me” and “Needs” ahead of new project BB/ANG3L, which drops at the end of this week. Today she took to the Good Morning America stage to debut another new track. “Tightrope” shares its title with Janelle Monáe but — with its wispy vocal and frenetic drum ‘n’ bass beat — has more in common with PinkPantheress, one of the most influential artists of the moment. Watch Tinashe perform her stab at that style below.

Tinashe performs "Tightrope," from her upcoming new album "BB/ANG3L", on Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/sOi0LNzYo7 — TBR (@tinashebrazil) September 4, 2023

BB/ANG3L is out 9/8.