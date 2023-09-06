A couple months back, Sampha returned with his first solo single in six years, “Spirit 2.0,” which landed on our list of the best songs of the week.” Today, he’s detailing his new album, LAHAI, the follow-up to his 2017 debut Process.

Sampha discussed the album a bit in a recent New York magazine profile, talking about how fatherhood changed his perspective on the music he was making: “It was intense but also quite focusing… The hurt and anxiety shifts a little bit, from being worried about your own point of view to, How many years am I going to be around? I want to help her survive through life.”

LAHAI — named after Sampha’s middle name and his grandfather’s first name — features contributions from Yaeji, Léa Sen, Sheila Maurice Grey (Kokoroko), Ibeyi, Morgan Simpson (Black Midi), Yussef Dayes, Laura Groves, and Kwake Bass. Listen to new single “Only” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stereo Colour Cloud (shaman’s dream)”

02 “Spirit 2.0”

03 “Dancing Circles”

04 “Suspended”

05 “Satellite Business”

06 “Jonathan L. Seagull”

07 “Inclination Compass (Tenderness)”

08 “Only”

09 “Time Piece”

10 “Can’t Go Back”

11 “Evidence”

12 “Wave Therapy”

13 “What If You Hypnotise Me?”

14 “Rose Tint”

LAHAI is out 10/20 via Young. Pre-order it here.