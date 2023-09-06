A couple weeks back, Shabazz Palaces announced a new mini-album, Robed In Rareness, due out at the end of October. The collab-heavy release’s first single was “Binoculars,” which featured the Seattle rapper Royce The Choice. Today, Ishmael Butler is sharing another new single, “Woke Up In A Dream,” a collaboration with his son Lil Tracy. “My son hella influences me, and not just musically. He was home visiting, and we were just lounging around, talking shit and smoking weed, etc,” Butler explained in a statement, continuing:

Over the course of the night, he would go in and lay stuff down. Between breaks for eating and watching the game, he’d go back in, layering and sculpting and then floating the background ghost vocals. I was trying to play it cool, but I was geeked – when I heard what he did, I was like, “DAMN, this dude is really HIM.”

Listen below.

Robed In Rareness is out 10/27 via Sub Pop.