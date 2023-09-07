Earlier in the summer, the Chicago metal band Harm’s Way announced a new album, Common Suffering — their first in five years — and shared its lead single “Silent Wolf.” Since then, they’ve released another album track, “Devour,” and today Harm’s Way is releasing “Undertow,” which features Kristina Esfandiari (of King Woman) on vocals. It also comes with a video directed by Finn O’Connell.

Of “Undertow,” the band reveals: “‘Undertow’ looks at the cycle of life and death, and one’s process of coming to a space of acceptance with the latter. While we can argue that self-preservation is inherently human, finding peace in death and dying brings us that much closer to humility and our shared humanity.”

Watch and listen to “Undertow” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/22 – Mississauga, ON @ Hold Your Ground Fest

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade (SOLD OUT)

10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Portal

10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

10/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

10/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/31 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell

11/03 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/05 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile

11/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

11/11 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman Street (SOLD OUT)

11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

*All dates w/ Fleshwater, Ingrown, Jivebomb

Common Suffering is out 9/29 via Metal Blade.