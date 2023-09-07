Harm’s Way – “Undertow” (Feat. King Woman)
Earlier in the summer, the Chicago metal band Harm’s Way announced a new album, Common Suffering — their first in five years — and shared its lead single “Silent Wolf.” Since then, they’ve released another album track, “Devour,” and today Harm’s Way is releasing “Undertow,” which features Kristina Esfandiari (of King Woman) on vocals. It also comes with a video directed by Finn O’Connell.
Of “Undertow,” the band reveals: “‘Undertow’ looks at the cycle of life and death, and one’s process of coming to a space of acceptance with the latter. While we can argue that self-preservation is inherently human, finding peace in death and dying brings us that much closer to humility and our shared humanity.”
Watch and listen to “Undertow” below.
TOUR DATES:
09/22 – Mississauga, ON @ Hold Your Ground Fest
10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade (SOLD OUT)
10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Portal
10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
10/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
10/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/31 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell
11/03 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
11/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/05 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile
11/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
11/11 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman Street (SOLD OUT)
11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar
*All dates w/ Fleshwater, Ingrown, Jivebomb
Common Suffering is out 9/29 via Metal Blade.