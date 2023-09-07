Bruce Springsteen Postponing Remaining September Shows For Medical Reasons

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all remaining September 2023 shows with the E Street Band, starting with his show scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Posting to Instagram, Springsteen cites medical reasons for the postponement: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” a statement reads. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

An additional statement from Springsteen’s team says, “Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Back in March, Springsteen postponed three concerts due to illness. “No need to be anxious or afraid,” Steven Van Zandt, aka Little Steven, wrote in a tweet at the time. “Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

