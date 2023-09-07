Hear A Previously Unreleased Take Of Prince’s “Cream” From New Diamonds And Pearls Reissue

In 1991, Prince and his band the New Power Generation released the extremely horny funk jam “Cream” as one of the singles from their album Diamonds And Pearls. The song got a fun, cinematic video, and it became the final Hot 100 chart-topper of Prince’s career. Today, we get to hear Prince and his band working out a different version of that song in the studio.

Next month, Prince’s estate will release a massive expanded reissue of Diamonds And Pearls, with 47 previously unreleased tracks. We’ve already posted the never-released song “Alice Through The Looking Glass,” and now the folks at Paisley Park have also shared an alternate take of “Cream.” The new version sounds like a demo; it’s a little ragged and sloppy, without the studio polish of the final version. Prince sounds a little less flirty, a little more businesslike. But it’s still a great song, and it’s fascinating to hear the man’s creative process at work. Below, listen to “Cream (Take 2)” and check out the video for the official version.

Diamonds And Pearls Super Deluxe Edition is out 10/27 on Paisley Park Enterprises/Sony Music/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.