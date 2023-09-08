Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You”

Chris Stapleton’s soulfully rootsy growl probably helped pave the way for the success of relatively iconoclastic country stars like Zach Bryan and, um, Oliver Anthony. And Stapleton has become an arena-conquering giant in his own right. But that doesn’t mean that Stapleton is going the easy route with his new music. Today, Chris Stapleton has a new single out in the world, and it’s downright funky.

This fall, Chris Stapleton will release his new album Higher, and we’ve already posted first single “White Horse,” which is not a Taylor Swift cover. Today, Stapleton follows that single with “Think I’m In Love With You,” a swampy rocker that rides a burbling bassline and a string arrangement that gestures in the general direction of ’70s soul. This doesn’t really sound like country music at all, and Stapleton’s got the voice to pull it off. Check it out below.

Higher is out 11/10 on Mercury Nashville.