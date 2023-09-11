Nation Of Language – “Sightseer”

On Friday, New York post-punkers Nation Of Language will follow up their big breakout, the 2021 sophomore album A Way Forward, with their new LP Strange Disciple. The band has already shared the early tracks “Sole Obsession,” “Weak In Your Light,” “Stumbling Still,” and “Too Much, Enough.” A few days ago, they also covered Aldous Harding’s “Treasure” live-in-studio for SiriusXM. Today, they’ve dropped one last track before the LP arrives.

Nation Of Language’s new song “Sightseer” is a graceful, restrained piece of new wave. Ian Richard Devaney’s voice is swaddled in reverb, and he delivers most of his lyrics in a majestic sigh while a gentle bassline and a gleaming keyboard propel him along. It sounds like something that New Order might make if they were in an uncommonly chill mood. Check it out below.

Strange Disciple is out 9/15 on PIAS.

