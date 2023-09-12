Next month, Jack Tatum’s indie-pop project Wild Nothing will release the new LP Hold. While Tatum has collaborated with other artists recently, this will be his first new Wild Nothing album in five years, and it’ll reflect on the process of becoming a father and leaving Los Angeles to return to the Virginia suburbs where Tatum grew up. We’ve already posted the album’s first single, the Hatchie collab “Headlights On,” and now Tatum has shared another one.

“Suburban Solutions” is a piece of shimmery synthpop. It might evoke nostalgia for the early days of chillwave, which is funny, since chillwave itself was all about evoking nostalgia in the first place. Jack Tatum recorded the track with a makeshift choir of voices that include his wife Dana and his past collaborator Molly Burch. The song’s grainy video achieves the look of local TV commercials in the ’90s. Check it out below.

Hold is out 10/27 on Captured Tracks. Along with the new single, Wild Nothing has also announced a new wine, made in collaboration with Osmote Wines, a natural winery in New York’s Finger Lakes. A bottle of the Suburban Solutions Riesling is available in a bundle with the Wild Nothing album.