At the end of the month, Cherry Glazerr are releasing a new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, Clementine Creevy’s follow-up to 2019’s Stuffed & Ready. We’ve heard “Soft Like A Flower” and “Ready For You” from it so far, and today she’s back with another single, “Sugar,” which Creevy describes as “one of my favorite songs on the album.” She continued:

I actually started it with Jonny Pierce from The Drums and he had that sick bassline. We then built everything around it, and he had this idea to do a big ‘I’M YOUR SUGAAAR’ towards the end of the song which gives it this fun kinda dancy lift.

Watch a video for it below.

I Don’t Want You Anymore is out 9/29 via Secretly Canadian.