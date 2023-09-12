USA Today Is Hiring A Taylor Swift Reporter

At a time when many towns don’t have a daily newspaper and many of the remaining papers don’t have a dedicated music writer, Taylor Swift is now such a huge deal that one of America’s biggest newsrooms is devoting an entire reporter to her. Gannett properties USA Today and the Nashville-based The Tennessean are hiring “an experienced, video-forward journalist to capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.” The person on the T-Swift beat can live anywhere in the continental United States and must be willing to travel internationally. “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds,” the job description reads.

In a somewhat dystopian turn, the intent is to syndicate this reporter’s Taylor Swift content across 200 Gannett publications. So no, you won’t be able to get coverage of your local music scene, but you can definitely get in-depth coverage of whatever theory the Swifties have about the next Taylor’s Version or whatever. As for pay, “The hourly rate for this role will range between $21.63 and $50.87.” Here’s the full deal from the posting:

USA TODAY and The Tennessean/tennessean.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, seeking an experienced, video-forward journalist to capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift. Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms. Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds. The successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift’s ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career. We are looking for a journalist with a voice — but not a bias — able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms. This reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift’s tour, offering readers of USA TODAY, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view. This journalist must be willing (and legally allowed) to travel internationally. This position is remote and can be based anywhere in the US, except for Alaska and Hawaii or based at our headquarters in McLean, VA. If you live near one of our local newsrooms, you may have the option to use that as a base of operations.