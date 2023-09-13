VMAs: Watch Fall Out Boy Cover “We Didn’t Start The Fire” Live For The First Time

VMAs: Watch Fall Out Boy Cover “We Didn’t Start The Fire” Live For The First Time

News September 12, 2023 11:11 PM By Scott Lapatine

Early in the summer Fall Out Boy covered Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” updating the lyrics to reference topics from the past 30+ years, though not in chronological order. “Listen, we did our best,” the band’s Pete Wentz told Zane Lowe at the time. “It’s very, very, very difficult.” Tonight Fall Out Boy returned to the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since 2007 (when they performed with Rihanna) and they took the opportunity to play the cover live for the first time. (Sadly Billy Joel never performed at the VMAs.) FOB’s version references the infamous Taylor x Kanye VMAs moment — meta – and Wentz and Patrick Stump also wore David Byrne-style oversized suits, perhaps in tribute to last night’s Stop Making Sense event. Fall Out Boy played on a flame-adorned stage outside of Network’s Prudential Center, so Taylor Swift didn’t get to watch it go down, but you do because there’s video. Watch Fall Out Boy burning down the broadcast below.

Fall Out Boy were nominated for two VMAs tonight: Best Alternative for “Hold Me Like A Grudge” and Best Visual Effects for “Love From The Other Side.”

