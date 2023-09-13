Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, & Jacknife Lee – “Ghosted At Home” (Feat. Bobby Gillespie)

Louis Rodiger

New Music September 13, 2023 10:16 AM By Tom Breihan

Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, & Jacknife Lee – “Ghosted At Home” (Feat. Bobby Gillespie)

Louis Rodiger

New Music September 13, 2023 10:16 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this fall, the former drummers of two massively important bands, along with a big-name producer, will get together to release an album full of guests. Lol Tolhurst was the founding drummer of the Cure, and he was a key member of that band until 1989. Peter “Budgie” Clark wasn’t the original drummer of Siouxsie And The Banshes — he joined that band in 1979 — but he was with that band until they broke up in 1996. (He’s also Siouxsie Sioux’s ex-husband.) Tolhurst and Budgie have a post-punk podcast called Curious Creatures, and now they’ve also gotten together with U2/R.E.M. producer Jacknife Lee to make the new album Los Angeles.

Los Angeles features a ton of big-name contributors, including U2’s Edge, Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock, and IDLES’ Mark Bowen. We’ve already posted the LP’s title track, a collaboration with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy. Today, the trio has shared another new song, and it’s one of their three collaborations with Primal Scream leader Bobby Gillespie. The driving’ roiling “Ghosted At Home” makes use of Gillespie’s slithery presence, as he howls about a toxic relationship in words that only a British rock star could get away with: “She’s my addiction! Like crucifixion!”

In a press release, Budgie says:

In life, it is rare to hear someone telling their story and for us to recognize it as our own. It is rarer still when that story relates to a complex, dangerous, and psychologically damaging relationship. To induce this feeling of empathy is perhaps the gift and skill of a great lyricist and writer. Bobby Gillespie is one of those writers.

Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, and Jacknife Lee filmed the ominous “Ghosted At Home” video with director Julian Gabriel Bendaña on doorbell cameras. Check it out below.

Los Angeles is out 11/3 on Play It Again Sam. Also, Lol Tolhurst’s new book Goth: A History is out 9/26 via Hachette Books.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “Black And Yellow”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest