Later this fall, the former drummers of two massively important bands, along with a big-name producer, will get together to release an album full of guests. Lol Tolhurst was the founding drummer of the Cure, and he was a key member of that band until 1989. Peter “Budgie” Clark wasn’t the original drummer of Siouxsie And The Banshes — he joined that band in 1979 — but he was with that band until they broke up in 1996. (He’s also Siouxsie Sioux’s ex-husband.) Tolhurst and Budgie have a post-punk podcast called Curious Creatures, and now they’ve also gotten together with U2/R.E.M. producer Jacknife Lee to make the new album Los Angeles.

Los Angeles features a ton of big-name contributors, including U2’s Edge, Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock, and IDLES’ Mark Bowen. We’ve already posted the LP’s title track, a collaboration with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy. Today, the trio has shared another new song, and it’s one of their three collaborations with Primal Scream leader Bobby Gillespie. The driving’ roiling “Ghosted At Home” makes use of Gillespie’s slithery presence, as he howls about a toxic relationship in words that only a British rock star could get away with: “She’s my addiction! Like crucifixion!”

In a press release, Budgie says:

In life, it is rare to hear someone telling their story and for us to recognize it as our own. It is rarer still when that story relates to a complex, dangerous, and psychologically damaging relationship. To induce this feeling of empathy is perhaps the gift and skill of a great lyricist and writer. Bobby Gillespie is one of those writers.

Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, and Jacknife Lee filmed the ominous “Ghosted At Home” video with director Julian Gabriel Bendaña on doorbell cameras. Check it out below.

Los Angeles is out 11/3 on Play It Again Sam. Also, Lol Tolhurst’s new book Goth: A History is out 9/26 via Hachette Books.