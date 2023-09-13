Counterparts frontman Brendan Murphy also fronts End — or, if you prefer, END — a heavy-music supergroup that also features current and former members of bands like Reign Supreme, Shai Hulud, and Misery Signals. Next month, End will release their sophomore album, which has the extremely dramatic title The Sin Of Human Frailty. We’ve posted lead single “Gaping Wounds Of Earth,” and now End have also shared the title track.

Much like “Gaping Wounds Of Earth” — speaking of dramatic titles — “The Sin Of Human Frailty” a wildly and disorientingly heavy piece of music. The riffs roar and seethe and skitter in every direction, and the result is abrasive enough to knock you sideways. The song is just a little longer than two minutes, but it’s an extremely intense two minutes. In director Eric Richter’s video, the band rocks out on a rooftop. Check it out below.

The Sin Of Human Frailty is out 10/27 on Closed Casket Activities.