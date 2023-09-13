End – “The Sin Of Human Frailty”

New Music September 13, 2023 11:41 AM By Tom Breihan

End – “The Sin Of Human Frailty”

New Music September 13, 2023 11:41 AM By Tom Breihan

Counterparts frontman Brendan Murphy also fronts End — or, if you prefer, END — a heavy-music supergroup that also features current and former members of bands like Reign Supreme, Shai Hulud, and Misery Signals. Next month, End will release their sophomore album, which has the extremely dramatic title The Sin Of Human Frailty. We’ve posted lead single “Gaping Wounds Of Earth,” and now End have also shared the title track.

Much like “Gaping Wounds Of Earth” — speaking of dramatic titles — “The Sin Of Human Frailty” a wildly and disorientingly heavy piece of music. The riffs roar and seethe and skitter in every direction, and the result is abrasive enough to knock you sideways. The song is just a little longer than two minutes, but it’s an extremely intense two minutes. In director Eric Richter’s video, the band rocks out on a rooftop. Check it out below.

The Sin Of Human Frailty is out 10/27 on Closed Casket Activities.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “Black And Yellow”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest