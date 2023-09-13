Belle And Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch Publishing Debut Novel Next Year
Belle And Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch is releasing his debut novel next year. As The Bookseller reports, the Scottish musician’s book Nobody’s Empire will be published in September 2024 — it’s described as “part memoir and part fiction” and follows a character named Stephen who was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, which Murdoch himself has.
“I drifted into writing Nobody’s Empire,” Murdoch wrote in a statement. “It felt like the right time to tell this story in long-form, even though I have been singing about it for years. I imagined I was writing it for the ME/CFS community and as the book went on it became more important to me, gaining a life of its own.”
“I needed it as much as it needed me and I leant heavily on it for solace,” he continued. “Therefore, when it was picked up by Faber for publication, I was elated and very relieved. Hopefully, this is the start of a beautiful relationship!”
In 2010, Murdoch published a memoir called The Celestial Café, made up of diary entries he wrote between 2002 and 2006. In 2014, he wrote and directed a feature film, God Help The Girl. Belle And Sebastian’s most recent album, Late Developers, came out at the beginning of this year.