Belle And Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch Publishing Debut Novel Next Year

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

News September 13, 2023 1:20 PM By James Rettig

Belle And Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch Publishing Debut Novel Next Year

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

News September 13, 2023 1:20 PM By James Rettig

Belle And Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch is releasing his debut novel next year. As The Bookseller reports, the Scottish musician’s book Nobody’s Empire will be published in September 2024 — it’s described as “part memoir and part fiction” and follows a character named Stephen who was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, which Murdoch himself has.

“I drifted into writing Nobody’s Empire,” Murdoch wrote in a statement. “It felt like the right time to tell this story in long-form, even though I have been singing about it for years. I imagined I was writing it for the ME/CFS community and as the book went on it became more important to me, gaining a life of its own.”

“I needed it as much as it needed me and I leant heavily on it for solace,” he continued. “Therefore, when it was picked up by Faber for publication, I was elated and very relieved. Hopefully, this is the start of a beautiful relationship!”

In 2010, Murdoch published a memoir called The Celestial Café, made up of diary entries he wrote between 2002 and 2006. In 2014, he wrote and directed a feature film, God Help The Girl. Belle And Sebastian’s most recent album, Late Developers, came out at the beginning of this year.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “Black And Yellow”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest