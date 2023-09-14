Next week marks the release of softscars, the new album from electronic shoegaze experimentalist yeule. They’ve shared a lot of music from the record already, and today they’re back with the title track.

Within the softscars concept, each song is a diary entry of sorts tied to some “scar” from yeule’s past. The glitchy, effervescent “softscars” is billed as the thesis statement for that concept. It has to do with yeule letting more of their real self into their creative persona. “I was forcing myself to separate myself from my artist persona and trying to tone myself down,” they said, “because I felt like people wouldn’t like me if I was really that.”

Hear “softscars” below, where you can also find yeule’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

09/30 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

10/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities *

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

10/06 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall*

10/07 – Denver, CO @ Marquis*

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro*

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Axis *

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

10/19 – Washington, D.C @ Black Cat*

10/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)*

10/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory*

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Levitation at The Concourse Project w/ Oneohtrix Point Never

10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile*

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda*

12/07 – Paris, France @ Café de la Danse

12/08 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ

12/09 – Berlin, Germany @ Zenner

12/11 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

* = support from SASAMI

softscars is out 9/22 digitally and 10/6 physically via Ninja Tune.