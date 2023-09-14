Lizzie Powell’s firmly revived Land Of Talk is nearing the release of the third album since the project picked back up in 2017. Performances is due out in October, and we’ve heard lead single “Your Beautiful Self” from it so far. Today, Powell is sharing the seven-minute closing track “Pwintiques,” a moody and escalating instrumental that highlights their newfound fixation on the piano. “I’m so excited that this is a single,” Powell said. “It originally started as a minute-long demo when I brought it to the studio.” They continued:

Rena [Kozak] and Laurie [Torres] really brought me out of my shell to expand it. I remember giving Laurie so many drum references like Fugazi, Tortoise, and Trans Am, and she kept on nailing it. Rena cut and edited some of these and built them into an epic whole. She made it into a gargantuan event. The last three minutes feature me and Laurie playing drums together. I loved all these bands when I was younger so this felt like a return or at least a tip of the hat to my teenage self. You can get lost along the way sometimes so it was nice to go back to my roots.”

It comes with a music video directed by Ana-Maria Espino, who said: “I’ve always loved the aesthetic of Twin Peaks, which is at once campy, creepy and scenic. I wanted to recreate some of these atmospheres by playing with colors, lighting and effects to create a sense of magic and otherworldliness. We were excited to get to riff on the idea of queering Twin Peaks with a nod to James and Donna played by Felicity DeCarle and her girlfriend Éléa Saunier. Lizzie’s enigmatic presence was a perfect counterweight to the cheesy love scene.”

Watch and listen below.

Performances is out 10/13 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.