Big Mouth, Netflix’s animated puberty comedy, is returing for a seventh season next month, and they’re adding a big music name to the cast: Megan Thee Stallion. Her guest appearance was revealed in a teaser trailer today, which highlights the arrival of Megan’s character, named Hormone Monstress Megan, who rides down from the sky on a giant tongue. Here’s the clip:

The new season of Big Mouth premieres on October 20. In other Megan news, she did not fight with Justin Timberlake at the VMAs. A source told Variety that there was “zero fight,” adding: “He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.'”

@theestallion I just talk with my hands lol see ya next time @Justin Timberlake ♬ Fukai Mori – Do As Infinity

