Doja Cat – “Balut”

New Music September 15, 2023 12:01 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Doja Cat is gearing up to release her new album Scarlet, a few songs from which she performed this week at the 2023 MTV VMAs. We’ve already heard early singles “Attention” and the #1 charting “Paint The Town Red.” Earlier in September, we got “Demons.” Tonight, Doja is gracing us with another Scarlet preview: the Yeti Beats- and Rogét Chahayed-produced “Balut.”

“Balut” is a slinky, laid-back track, with Doja boasting about how she’s the real deal in a sea of amateurs: “I’m the shit, you a real piece of shit/ I am needed, you a real needy bitch/ I’m competing, you are incompetent/ You are fleeting ’cause you can’t copy this.”

Listen to “Balut” below.

Scarlet is out 9/22 on Kemosabe/RCA.

