One Dead, One Injured In Shooting Near Sexyy Red Video Set

A deadly shooting took place Thursday across the street from the filming of a music video for rising rap star Sexyy Red in the Miami area. As local news affiliate NBC6 reports, the shooting took place at a gas station near the Oakland Park Flea Market, where the St. Louis rapper and a crowd of extras were gathered. One person was killed, and a second was injured. According to NBC6, police are still determining whether the shooting was connected to the music video shoot.

In a statement on Instagram, Sexyy Red pushed back against the notion that the shooting happened on her video set. “I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” she wrote. “But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot because shit is not true at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set.”