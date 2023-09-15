A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Doja Cat’s #1 Hit “Paint The Town Red”

Perpetual Motion

Most of the time when we consider harmonic function, we’re thinking of different ways to move away from the stable I chord (i.e., introducing tension) and to return back home to the I chord (i.e., releasing tension). This kind of motion is the primary driver of musical drama. We use the term cadence to describe the particular manner in which a musical phrase or passage resolves its tension — and there are many different flavors of harmonic cadences. But what if a song contains no harmonic cadences? Would the absence of harmonic resolution feel unsatisfying or even frustrating to the listener? Would we experience it as a kind of musical Waiting For Godot, hopelessly anticipating a resolution that never comes?

“Paint The Town Red” doesn’t begin on the I chord. In fact, it doesn’t reach the I chord at any point in the song. It never arrives home. The repetitive ii-to-iii chord loop (Figure 2, above) generates some dramatic anticipation, but it doesn’t possess a strong sense of tonal gravity. Neither of the two chords generates more harmonic tension than the other, so the song just simmers along in a kind of contemplative limbo. (In 2020, researchers at the University of Salamanca and McGill University published a fascinating paper on tension hierarchies in chord progressions that explores this concept in depth.)

When listening to “Paint The Town Red,” we can hear that the song doesn’t suffer in any way due to its lack of robust harmonic motion. On the contrary, the recursive movement between the “somewhat unstable” chord and the “somewhat stable” chord (Figure 1, above) produces a murky yet enticing harmonic complexion in which the chords gently tug at each other without developing or going anywhere. Because the song features no harmonic cadences, no resolutions, it just cycles on itself, never arriving at a point of rest. It’s like a harmonic perpetual motion machine. In fact, the cyclic progression forms a perfect musical bed over which Doja Cat raps her verses. Rather than using the harmony to pull the listener in one direction or another, via cadential resolutions, the song’s directionless ii-iii chord architecture leaves space for Doja’s rap flow to provide its own kind of tension-and-release moments.

Rap Flow

In a previous In Theory article on Kendrick Lamar’s “United In Grief,”7 I defined flow as the way in which rappers convert phonetics into music. In essence, flow is a rapper’s art of delivery using rhythm and articulation (tone, emphasis, and rhyme). With respect to rhythm, “articulative technique” involves how the rapper vocalizes words (e.g., legato vs. staccato), while “metrical technique” refers to what points in time the rapper says them (on which beats they place rhyming or accented syllables, how many syllables they use per beat, etc.). More specifically with metrical technique, derivative flow is a type of verse construction where the rapper’s vocal rhythms come directly from the beat they’re rapping over. In contrast, generative flow is a type of verse construction where the rapper’s vocal rhythms don’t necessarily correlate to the underlying beat. Indeed, using the latter, the vocal can float above the beat, dipping in and out of the beat’s rhythmic architecture. (Indiana University’s Music Theory department chair, Kyle Adams, has an instructive paper on this subject.)

Doja Cat is a skilled rapper with a versatile range and prodigious technical abilities. In her 2022 song “Vegas,” Doja exhibits her mastery at weaving between the poles of derivative flow and generative flow. In her verse starting with “Player getting valeted ’round in that whole whip/ Two fingers, set one down on my toes 10,” she superimposes 16th-note quintuplets (groupings of 5) over a straight 8th-note syncopated beat — resulting in some pretty complicated rhythmic math. It’s a masterful demonstration of vocal precision in generative flow. Later in the same song, on her verse starting with “And keep my meaning discreet/ Keep the cleaning my gym,” she shifts with mesmerizing ease to straight syncopated 16th notes, something approximating derivative flow, drawing her rhythmic bars from the underlying beat pattern.

In the recent single “Attention,” Doja displays her technical rap skills by playing with generative flow in other ways: She locks into a rhythmic pocket with a slight swing and a relaxed behind-the-kick-and-snare delivery, resting on the downbeat of each bar. Check it out:

In contrast, Doja’s flow in “Paint The Town Red” assiduously adheres to derivative flow technique with metronomic precision. See Figure 3 below.