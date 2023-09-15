For better or worse, “Where My Girls At” is not a cover of 702’s iconic R&B hit from 1999. It’s an original rock rager from the party-hardy Montreal combo NOBRO. The song works as sort of a theme song and origin story for a band that only deals in anthems, whose previous single was called “Let’s Do Drugs” and whose newly announced album is called Set Your Pussy Free. (Opening track: “Set That Pussy Free.” Closing track: “Gimme More (Party Through The Pain).”) There’s a huge wordless whoa-oh hook in this one that reminds me of PUP, but this is less pop-punky and more rapid-speed piano-pounding old-school rock ‘n’ roll. Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Set That Pussy Free”

02 “Let’s Do Drugs”

03 “Delete Delete Delete”

04 “A.I. Sexbots”

05 “I Don’t Feel Like It”

06 “Where My Girls At”

07 “Cash In On My Cachet”

08 “Nobody Knows”

09 “Let’s Get Outta Here”

10 “Who The Hell Am I?”

11 “Gimme More (Party Through The Pain)”

Set Your Pussy Free is out 10/27 on Dine Alone.