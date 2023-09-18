Earlier this year, the Brooklyn band Model/Actriz released their debut album Dogsbody. They wrapped up a headlining tour this past spring, and they’re already in the midst of another one, with dates that will take them through the end of 2023. Today, they’re sharing a new single, “Winnipesaukee,” and here’s what frontman Cole Haden had to say about it:

‘Winnipesaukee’ was among the collection of songs recorded for Dogsbody while working with Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets in 2021…it’s a mainstay in our live shows, and we still see it as a relevant and poignant companion to the rest of Dogsbody. I initially used the word “Winnipesaukee” (as in the lake in New Hampshire) as a placeholder while writing the lyrics because I knew I needed a single, repeatable, five-syllable, proper noun as the chorus. Although I’ve never been to this lake before, I couldn’t find another word that sounded more right to my ears than “Winnipesaukee”, so the place I’m describing in this song is not based in New Hampshire, but instead is a snowy place I was daydreaming about walking across alone.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

Sep 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head #

Sep 22 – Houston, TX – Black Magic Social Club #

Sept 23 – Austin, TX – Still Hot Block Party Festival

Sept 24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Indoor #

Sept 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo # –

Sept 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

Sept 29 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

Sep 30 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Music Festival

Oct 03 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Urban Lounge

Oct 06 – Ft Collins, CO – The Coast

Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake *

Oct 09 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge *

Oct 10 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck *

Oct 11 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway *

Oct 13 – Iowa City, IA – Infinite Dream Festival

Oct 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse *

Oct 15 – Chicago, IL – The Hideout * –

Oct 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme *

Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

Nov 02 – Turin, IT – C2C Festival

Nov 04 – Manchester, UK – Yes Pink ^

Nov 05 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

Nov 06 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds ^

Nov 07 – Bristol, UK – Dareshack

Nov 08 – London, UK – fabric

Nov 10 – Brighton, UK – Club Revenge

Nov 11 – Kortrijk, BE – Sonic City Festival

Nov 12 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who? Festival

Nov 13 – Cologne, DE – Helio37 ^

Nov 15 – Paris, FR – Point Éphémère

Nov 16 – Basel, CH – Gannet

Nov 18 – Benidorm, ES – Primavera Weekender

Nov 20 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB –

Nov 21 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB

Dec 07 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Dec 08 – Pawtucket, RI – Machines With Magnets

Dec 09 – New Haven, CT – The Shop

Dec 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg – A Very Model/Actriz Chrismukkah 3

Dec 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre w/ Interpol

Dec 15 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews w/ The Armed

Dec 16 – Chicago, IL – The Metro w/ The Armed

# with DEMI YO’KO

* with Conjunto Primitivo

^ with Godcaster

“Winnipesaukee” is out now via True Panther.