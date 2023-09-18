DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “(Livin’ In A) Barbie’s Paradise” & “Fine”

New Music September 18, 2023 9:54 AM By Chris DeVille

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “(Livin’ In A) Barbie’s Paradise” & “Fine”

New Music September 18, 2023 9:54 AM By Chris DeVille

About a month ago the sonic collage artist extraordinaire DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, a self-described specialist in “deepwave/slo-fi/outsider house,” dropped her gargantuan album Destiny. This weekend she returned with two more new tracks, “(Livin’ In A) Barbie’s Paradise” and “Fine.” On Instagram she writes that the tunes are “(possibly) taken from the (maybe) forthcoming Barbie 2 movie (perhaps) currently in production by (probably) Mattel and Warner Bros.” In reality it’s about as official as Alice Glass’ “Barbie Girl” cover but of course still worth hearing. Listen below.

Related

Album Of The Week: DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Destiny
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews

4 days ago 0

The National Announce Laugh Track, Second Album Of 2023, Onstage At Homecoming Fest

3 days ago 0

22 Thoughts On Homecoming 2023, Where The National Reasserted Their Might And Pavement Played Maybe Their Last Show Ever

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest