About a month ago the sonic collage artist extraordinaire DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, a self-described specialist in “deepwave/slo-fi/outsider house,” dropped her gargantuan album Destiny. This weekend she returned with two more new tracks, “(Livin’ In A) Barbie’s Paradise” and “Fine.” On Instagram she writes that the tunes are “(possibly) taken from the (maybe) forthcoming Barbie 2 movie (perhaps) currently in production by (probably) Mattel and Warner Bros.” In reality it’s about as official as Alice Glass’ “Barbie Girl” cover but of course still worth hearing. Listen below.

<a href="https://djsabrinatheteenagedj.bandcamp.com/album/livin-in-a-barbies-paradise">(Livin' In A) Barbie's Paradise by DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ</a>