Outta Pocket’s Chris Oropeza Dead At 25

Chris Oropeza, guitarist for the Bay Area hardcore band Outta Pocket, has died. Oropeza’s bandmates reported his passing on Instagram this morning, and as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band’s drummer drummer Dylan Gillespie has written a heartfelt tribute. No cause of death has been reported. Oropeza was 25.

Chris Oropeza used to play guitar in the Redwood City band Scumdog, who released an EP called No Dice II in 2019. Outta Pocket started in 2020, and they released a demo and followed it up with the 2021 EP Purest Pain. Outta Pocket played some dates on Drain’s big tour earlier this year, and they also played recent festivals like the Rumble and Tied Down. In July, Outta Pocket’s extremely heavy full-length debut Waste Of A Man and headed out on their first headlining tour. On Saturday, the band will play a show in Oropeza’s honor at the Haven in Pomona.