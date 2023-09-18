Gillian Welch And David Rawlings Announce The Harrow & The Harvest Reissue On Reel-To-Reel Tape

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have announced a reel-to-reel reissue of Welch’s 2011 album The Harrow & The Harvest via their Acony Records label.

“Housed in a deluxe slipcase and custom tape boxes beautifully made by Stoughton printing and featuring the original artwork by John Dyer Baizley, each reel-to-reel set is personally produced by David Rawlings at Woodland Studios in Nashville, TN and hand leadered on two ¼” archival quality SM911 tapes,” reads the official product description. “The set also includes a complete song lyric sheet as well as an exclusive photo print by Mark Seliger, hand printed by the artist himself, autographed by Mark Seliger, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.”

The reel-to-reel reissue is available to pre-order from the Acony Records website for $699. Here’s a video showing it in action:

Thanks to jpw’s dad for the tip (via our members-only Discord)!