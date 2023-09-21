Pile – “The Birds Attacked My Hot Air Balloon”

New Music September 21, 2023 1:28 PM By Chris DeVille

Pile – “The Birds Attacked My Hot Air Balloon”

New Music September 21, 2023 1:28 PM By Chris DeVille

“The Birds Attacked My Hot Air Balloon” — great title. It belongs to Pile, the veteran Boston indie rockers, who’ve made it the lead single and quasi-title track from their forthcoming Hot Air Balloon EP. That one’s coming in January, so yes, we’re officially into the part of the year when artists start announcing 2024 releases. Wild!

“The Birds Attacked My Hot Air Balloon” is an ominous slow-drift that blurs the line between post-rock and post-hardcore, so I’d say the music pairs well with the words. Pile’s Rick Maguire had this to say about it:

It started off as just an image that felt related to the music (floating peacefully through the air), but it naturally turned into a story of that peace being interrupted by fear and navel-gazing. I usually use songwriting as a way to look for and work through whatever might need to process, and that’s how this one shook out.

Watch the music video below.

The Hot Air Ballon EP is out 1/5 on Exploding In Sound.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Explains Viral Waffle House Photos

2 days ago 0

Sufjan Stevens Hospitalized With Guillain-Barré Syndrome: “I Woke Up One Morning And Couldn’t Walk”

2 days ago 0

Elon Musk Reportedly Brought A Gun To Grimes’ Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session To Demand A Cameo In The Game

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest