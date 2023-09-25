We’re just a few days away from the release of God Is Luck, the new album from Philadelphia indie rock experimenters Bad History Month. We’ve already posted the album’s title track and “Touch The Riff.” Now, with the album set to land on Friday, they’ve shared one last early single.

The new track “Winter Window” is a dazed meditation that shows Bad History Month’s process at work. Sean Sprecher sings about a moment of peace and gratitude over acoustic-guitar and drum sounds that have been chopped up and pasted together, creating a sense of disorienting serenity. Check it out below.

God Is Luck is out 9/29 on Exploding In Sound.