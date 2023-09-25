Bad History Month – “Winter Window”

Ben Rector

New Music September 25, 2023 10:40 AM By Tom Breihan

Bad History Month – “Winter Window”

Ben Rector

New Music September 25, 2023 10:40 AM By Tom Breihan

We’re just a few days away from the release of God Is Luck, the new album from Philadelphia indie rock experimenters Bad History Month. We’ve already posted the album’s title track and “Touch The Riff.” Now, with the album set to land on Friday, they’ve shared one last early single.

The new track “Winter Window” is a dazed meditation that shows Bad History Month’s process at work. Sean Sprecher sings about a moment of peace and gratitude over acoustic-guitar and drum sounds that have been chopped up and pasted together, creating a sense of disorienting serenity. Check it out below.

God Is Luck is out 9/29 on Exploding In Sound.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Simon Breaks Down His Hits And Praises Disturbed Cover In Howard Stern Debut

3 days ago 0

Elon Musk Reportedly Brought A Gun To Grimes’ Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session To Demand A Cameo In The Game

6 days ago 0

Watch Bob Dylan Play Surprise Set With The Heartbreakers At Farm Aid

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest