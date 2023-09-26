In a couple weeks, the Atlanta band Upchuck are releasing their sophomore album, Bite The Hand That Feeds, which was produced by Ty Segall. The two songs we’ve heard from it already, “Freaky” and “Freedoom,” show off their fiery side; new single “Crashing” is a bit more subdued and groovy, as leader Kaila “KT” Turner leans into a wailing chorus: “Huff and puff ya luck/ Cower in yo fears/ Sippin’ out ya youth/ But it’s best to let it…” The track’s music video, directed by Ben Weinstein & Michael Durham, is plenty surprising though, ending in an alien shootout. “No real weapons were used in the making of this video,” the YouTube description notes. Check it out below.

Bite The Hand That Feeds is out 10/13 via Famous Class Records.