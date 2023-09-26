The onetime Stereogum Artist To Watch Shygirl released her full-length debut Nymph last year, and she followed it up by teaming with Björk for a pair of remixes. Right now, Shygirl is about to head out on a co-headlining tour with Tinashe, and now she’s got a new track with the Colombian-British dance producer Florentino.

Florentino has previously worked with artists like Bad Gyal, and now he’s getting ready to release a new XL Recordings EP called Kilometro Quinze. It’ll feature his previously-released Bambii/KD One collab “Constrictor,” and it’s also got “Pressure,” the new single where Shygirl chants impassively over Florentino’s mutated reggaeton thump. Listen to the track below.

The Kilometro Quinze EP is out 10/20 on XL.